2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

Maybe one of the best QB seasons ever totally wasted, the Cincinnati Bengals are a cheap and dysfunctional franchise missing a ton of talent on the defensive side of the ball, but their work can’t stop there. Ja’Marr Chase is due for a contract extension, and Tee Higgins is also a free agent.

It will be quite interesting to see if the Bengals will be able to bring Higgins back. Their history would tell you that they just won’t make a very competitive offer. And Chase has now wrapped up his fourth season in the NFL, so his extension needs done and is a higher priority. This is just an all-around ugly situation for a franchise like Cincy.

But no matter what they do offensively, they have to invest into their defense, so they take CB Shavon Revel from East Carolina at pick 17 in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. The team parted ways with former defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, so this unit could look a lot different in 2025 and beyond.

The Bengals are approaching an insanely crucial offseason for the future of their franchise and perhaps for the happiness of their star QB, Joe Burrow.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

Are the Seattle Seahawks bold enough to try to make a QB move? Geno Smith is not a franchise QB and is not taking any team to where they all want to go. He’s a perfectly average passer at best and is good for nine-ish wins a season in the right situation. The Seahawks saw first-year head coach Mike Macdonald lead them to a 10-win season in his first year.

Just imagine how good this team is going to be when they fix their offensive line an find a franchise QB…

Regardless of who is taking snaps under center for the Seahawks in 2025, they have to find more starting-caliber players along the offensive line, so Cameron Williams is my selection here for the Seahawks with the 18th overall pick in this NFL Mock Draft.