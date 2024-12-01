2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major surprises
Round 2
33. New York Giants - Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia
The New York Giants elect to not only take a QB with their first pick in this NFL mock draft, but they also bring in another starting offensive lineman in Wyatt Milum from West Virginia. I have no idea if Joe Schoen will remain in his GM role with the Giants, but it may be smartest for the team to part ways with him, as it's just not been a very good tenure.
Getting your hopeful franchise QB and starting OL player with their first two picks is some good roster building if you ask me. The big and obvious question is whether or not Cam Ward ends up being the guy they have needed for years now.
34. Las Vegas Raiders - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
The Las Vegas Raiders put up a very good fight in Week 13 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, but a wacky ending handed KC the victory. The Raiders winning that game would not have changed what this team needs. In the first round of this NFL mock draft, we sent them Shedeur Sanders. In the second round, we give then Nick Emmanwori from South Carolina.
Bolstering the secondary in a division that now has Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Bo Nix would be a wise idea for Vegas here.
35. Jacksonville Jaguars - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
The Jacksonville Jaguars are taking two players along their offensive line with their first two picks in this NFL mock draft. In my opinion, not only is Doug Pederson not going to be the head coach in 2025, but I am not sure that Trent Baalke, their GM, is going to be in the picture, either. Getting the most out of Trevor Lawrence and keeping him upright should be their top priority.
I mean, just look at the Denver Broncos, for example. Their offensive line is a much stronger unit than their WR and TE rooms, and we are seeing this unit and rookie QB Bo Nix catch fire, so it's wise to always build teams from the inside, out.
36. New England Patriots - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
The New England Patriots take another defensive player in this NFL mock draft. This may not be the best roster building method for a team that needs to overhaul their offensive line and WR rooms, but here we are. It would not shock me to see the Patriots botch what they may have with rookie QB Drake Maye.
And this NFL Draft just does not feel super talented at the OL position if you ask me. Maybe I am way off there, but the Pats get Shemar Stewart to beef up their pass rush in this mock.1