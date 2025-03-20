2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with shocking top-10 shift

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

The Jacksonville Jaguars are rumored to be interested in potentially moving on from former 1st overall pick Travon Walker, and if that’s the case, the EDGE position could become a sleeper here with this pick. I don’t think first-year GM James Gladstone can go wrong with Mason Graham in this slot given Graham’s high floor as a prospect and ability to come in and make an immediate impact.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Raiders got their guy at the quarterback position in Geno Smith, and they need to properly surround him with their most valuable picks. Ashton Jeanty is fresh off of an absolutely dominating season for Boise State and the way running backs have been taking the league by storm lately should only serve to elevate his value. He would be a home run pick for Pete Carroll’s Raiders here.

7. New York Jets: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

The Jets hired Aaron Glenn as their new head coach and he’s going to bring a specific brand of football to New York. One of the key losses for this Jets team in the 2025 offseason was DJ Reed in the defensive backfield, and the Jets could potentially shock the NFL world here and make Jahdae Barron the top defensive back off the board. Barron is absolutely worthy of that distinction but this would be about as high as he could go.

8. Carolina Panthers: Jihaad Campbell, LB/EDGE, Alabama

The Carolina Panthers need to find new cornerstone pieces for their defense and there are a number of directions that could make sense with this pick. They failed to lure Milton Williams from the Eagles but they made a couple of other big splashes on the defensive line. Maybe the next step is to go after a weapon off the edge? Jihaad Campbell can play off-ball linebacker or rush the passer and he has big-time traits.