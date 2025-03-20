2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with shocking top-10 shift

13. Miami Dolphins: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The losses of both Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland over the last two offseasons have given the Miami Dolphins a very clear direction early on in the 2025 NFL Draft. They’ve got to get a safety with one of their top picks, and one of the players NFL coaches absolutely are going to love is Georgia’s Malaki Starks. Starks has played in a lot of big games and has looked mature beyond his years out there since he became a Bulldog.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The Indianapolis Colts seem to be one of the top landing spots for the tight ends in this year’s draft. If either Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland is still on the board with this pick, the Colts would probably be dancing in their NFL Draft war room. There’s not much their offense lacks in terms of the weapons department but a playmaker like Tyler Warren at tight end could make life a lot easier on Anthony Richardson (or Daniel Jones…).

15. Atlanta Falcons: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

The Atlanta Falcons have made a lot of waves the last couple of years for their flashy offensive selections, but the defense has suffered for it. And now, franchise staple Grady Jarrett is gone (Chicago Bears). It’s time for GM Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris to start making more investments in the defensive trenches and Mike Green is a great place to start. He was one of the country’s most prolific pass rushers in 2024.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

It worked while Jonathan Gannon was in Philadelphia, so he might want to bring the strategy down to Arizona. Just take as many Georgia Bulldogs as possible these days and good things are probably going to happen for you, right? As funny as it may be, and as clear as the warning is not to scout the “helmet”, a player like Mykel Williams coming in and pairing up with Josh Sweat off the edge for the Cardinals would be huge.