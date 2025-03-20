2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with shocking top-10 shift

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be holding out some hope for Aaron Rodgers, or perhaps they are going to roll with Mason Rudolph this season. Whatever the case, I do feel like they might be gunshy about a quarterback in this slot because of the failure of the Kenny Pickett selection. It might just be better for them to go a different direction for a year and punt that long-term situation. You can’t go wrong snagging a 330-pound defensive lineman who can move like Kenneth Grant.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

This 2025 NFL mock draft has a couple of rekindled pick reunions, including Colston Loveland back to the Chargers. Loveland is way too good of a prospect to be sitting in this slot, but he has the obvious connection to Jim Harbaugh (Michigan) and would fill a huge void in the Chargers offense right now. The Chargers tried to snipe Evan Engram from the Broncos in free agency but couldn’t get it done. This would be a more-than-acceptable alternative situation.

23. Green Bay Packers: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Shockingly, the first receiver to come off the board is Texas wideout Matthew Golden. I’m not sure what the Packers are going to try and do here whether they go after another receiver, an EDGE player, or a cornerback, but Golden might be the best overall value for them. He’s an explosive, sure-handed player who could allow them to move on from Romeo Doubs if they want to re-sign other players in the near future.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

The way Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores sends defensive players on blitzes, there might not be a more perfect first-round fit for his team than South Carolina’s Nick Emmanwori. Emmanwori is cut from the same cloth as the likes of players like Derwin James and Kyle Hamilton, and the Vikings will see the vision with a guy like this. After losing Camryn Bynum in free agency, safety is a position of need.