2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with shocking top-10 shift

25. Houston Texans: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

The Houston Texans made one of the most confusing deals of the offseason so far when they sent Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders for draft pick compensation. The trade of Tunsil has given the offensive line a violent shove to the top of Houston’s list if absolute needs in the 2025 offseason and Kelvin Banks still sitting on the board would be great for them. He wouldn’t have to move far and could play either left tackle or left guard.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

The Los Angeles Rams have invested a lot in upgrading the trenches defensively, really reloading those positions and rebuilding them entirely from the unit that helped them win the Super Bowl just a couple of years back. Now, they need more playmakers on the back end of the defense. Maxwell Hairston has the length and speed to be a ball-hawking cornerback from Day 1 in the NFL, and would be a solid value here late in the first round.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Baltimore Ravens have to continue loading up on the defensive side of the ball to find those difference makers who can be the X-factor in close, one-score games in January. They need guys who can affect throwing lanes, get after the quarterback, and come up with game-changing plays. Shemar Stewart is a bit of a projection based on his lack of college production sack-wise but he’s a big-time athlete and specimen off the edge.

28. Detroit Lions: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

After the complete debacle we saw last year from the Detroit Lions defensively due to injuries, I don’t think general manager Brad Holmes is going to let his team get caught with their proverbial pants down again. They need to fortify depth at all three levels of the defense and getting an interior presence like Derrick Harmon, who used to play at Michigan State as well, could be a perfect situation in round one.