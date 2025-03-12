2025 NFL Mock Draft: Ideal first-round targets after Day 2 of free agency

New Orleans Saints - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The New Orleans Saints have not done a ton in free agency and should stack the trenches in the 2025 NFL Draft. Kellen Moore landed this head coaching job because of his recent work with the Philadelphia Eagles, where the trenches are paramount.

It would not shock me if someone like Armand Membou ended up landing with the Saints.

Chicago Bears - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Chicago Bears have clearly left their mark along the offensive line in free agency, which gives them the ability to take someone like Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft. This could be a best-case scenario for Ben Johnson, their new head coach, and you have to wonder if the OL additions were done with Jeanty in mind...

San Francisco 49ers - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

The San Francisco 49ers have said goodbye to a ton of players on both sides of the ball recently, and with them having a shell of their former defense, grabbing someone like James Pearce Jr makes a ton of sense for them to rebuild their pass rush.

Dallas Cowboys - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

The Dallas Cowboys signed Javonte Williams, so they added someone to the backfield. Another wide receiver is needed, so a good first-round target for them in the 2025 NFL Draft is Luther Burden III from Missouri.

Miami Dolphins - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The Miami Dolphins need a dynamic weapon at tight end, and there isn't one in free agency right now. Tyler Warren on the Miami Dolphins may actually complete this offense in a big way for Tua Tagovailoa.

Indianapolis Colts - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Indianapolis Colts will be signing Daniel Jones and have also addressed their secondary in free agency, so they could target their most urgent remaning need and grab Colston Loveland from Michigan.

Atlanta Falcons - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Atlanta Falcons have not made a ton of moves in free agency and would benefit from infusing some young talent into their DL room. Mykel Williams could be a good fit for them in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Arizona Cardinals - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

The Arizona Cardinals agreed to terms with Josh Sweat, so adding some pass rush help was accomplished. How about another weapon for the offense? James Conner is getting old, so perhaps Omarion Hampton makes some sense.