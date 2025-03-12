2025 NFL Mock Draft: Ideal first-round targets after Day 2 of free agency

Cincinnati Bengals - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

With the strong possibility that Trey Hendrickson is out the door in an eventual trade, the Cincinnati Bengals would benefit from bringing on some young pass rush help in the 2025 NFL Draft. Shemar Stewart could be a good fit to fill the shoes left by Hendrickson.

Seattle Seahawks - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

The Seattle Seahawks agreed to terms with Sam Darnold on a free agent contract, but they have to repair their offensive line in a big way. The interior is especially scary, so Tyler Booker could be a huge get for them in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Signing Haason Reddick was a decent move for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so this could be them setting the stage for some long-term pass rush relief with Mike Green from Marshall.

Denver Broncos - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Another ideal fit for Ashton Jeanty - the Denver Broncos addressed key defensive needs in free agency thus far and could enter the 2025 NFL Draft with their sole focus on adding key offensive players for their ascending QB, Bo Nix. This would be a scary fit for the rest of the AFC.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

The Pittsburgh Steelers have to figure out their QB situation, but they also need some defensive back help in a big way, so Jahdae Barron, who can play all over the secondary, makes a lot of sense for them in the first round.

Los Angeles Chargers - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Los Angeles Chargers really haven't done much to help out Justin Herbert thus far. Them adding a former Jim Harbaugh Michigan player in Colston Loveland makes a lot of sense to take this offense to the next level.

Green Bay Packers - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

After spending big on guard Aaron Banks in free agency, the Green Bay Packers could target Matthew Golden to try and finally find a legitimate no. 1 WR for Jordan Love to throw to.

Minnesota Vikings - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

The Minnesota Vikings have been spending big-time in free agency, landing players like Will Fries, Ryan Kelly, Jonathan Allen, and retaining Aaron Jones and Byron Murphy.

They do still have a need at the CB position, so I went with Shavon Revel here to help them out on the backend for years to come.