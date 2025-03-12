2025 NFL Mock Draft: Ideal first-round targets after Day 2 of free agency

Houston Texans - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

I did not see the Laremy Tunsil trade coming, so you could probably pencil in any offensive tackle to the Houston Texans in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. I would expect Houston to add to their offensive line in free agency as the days and weeks roll on.

Los Angeles Rams - Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State

The Los Angeles Rams have essentially swapped Cooper Kupp for Davante Adams and have pretty much held steady with their other moves. I would still personally say that the secondary is a huge area of need for this team, so it might make sense for GM Les Snead to go that route in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Baltimore Ravens - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

The Baltimore Ravens were able to re-sign Ronnie Stanley, which is huge. The Ravens seem to always need secondary help for some reason, so Nick Emmanwori could be a logical fit for them in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Detroit Lions - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texams A&M

The Detroit Lions have not made a ton of splashes in free agency and do have the best roster in the NFL when healthy. They could still benefit from beefing up their defensive line as Aidan Hutchinson returns from the injury he suffered in 2024.

Washington Commanders - Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

The Washington Commanders made some major moves, and the two biggest were trading for Deebo Samuel and trading for Laremy Tunsil. They do need some pass rush help, so perhaps that is the route they can take in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Buffalo Bills - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Buffalo Bills have to upgrade their secondary in the 2025 NFL Draft. Malaki Starks could be a logical fit for them here in the first round. Buffalo notably extended Josh Allen and Khalil Shair.

Kansas City Chiefs - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

The Kansas City Chiefs signed backup tackle Jaylon Moore on a two-year deal, and just because he is going to slide in as the LT starter does not mean KC shouldn't consider tackle in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. It would be a good idea for them to hedge this bet a bit.

Philadelphia Eagles - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

With Milton Williams and Josh Sweat finding new homes, we could be in line to see the Eagles make another defensive line move in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Walter Nolen does make a lot of sense for them now. Will Howie Roseman be able to pull it off?