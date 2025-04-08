2025 NFL Mock Draft: Jayden Daniels' dreams come true in latest mock

61. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

The Washington Commanders could also do something a bit unexpected and actually add a running back with their second-round pick. I am not sure they have a legitimate RB1 on the roster and do seem to use more of a committee approach, but Quinshon Judkins could be a great selection for them at the bottom of the second round.

He's really got al little bit of everything as a running back between size, speed, and elusiveness. This could be 'the rich getting richer' if you will.

128. Demetrius Knight Jr, LB, South Carolina

At pick 128, the Washington Commanders take Demetrius Knight Jr, a linebacker from South Carolina. In 2024, Knight had 82 total tackles and eight tackles for loss. He's also got 61 games of collegiate experience, which is an insane number, so he's got that going for him. He played his college football at Georgia Tech, Charlotte, and South Carolina.

205. Ricky White, WR, UNLV

In 43 games in college, Ricky White caught 228 passes for 3,366 yards and 24 touchdowns, catching 11 of them in 2024. White might not be anything more than a depth piece for the Commanders, but he's someone who might be able to carve out a role catching a handful of passes and game and perhaps coming up clutch while the defense is looking at their primary playmakers to make a play.

245. Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech

There are so many draftable tight ends in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Commanders will use their final pick in this mock draft on Jackson Hawes. Current starting tight end Zach Ertz had a bit of a late-career resurgence with the Commanders in 2024 and is back for 2025, but they'll need more of a long-term solution here.

Would this Washington Commanders mock draft make Jayden Daniels dreams come true and help this team take the next step into Super Bowl contention in 2025 and beyond?