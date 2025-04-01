2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest 2-round mock draft includes aggressive QB moves

37. Las Vegas Raiders - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

With the Las Vegas Raiders taking Armand Membou in the first round, they can get a bit frisky with their second-round pick. Omarion Hampton falls into their laps with the 37th overall pick, and it is clearly too hard for them to pass up. New head coach Pete Carroll surely wants to run the rock and play good defense. Well, Membou helps shore up their offensive line, and Hampton is a three-down running back at the NFL level.

Vegas might be building something here for the future.

38. New England Patriots - Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

I would not hate it if the New England Patriots used both of their top picks on players along the offensive line. They’ll grab Donovan Jackson in the second round of this NFL Mock Draft, and it’s clear that protecting Drake Maye is a top priority. They did sign right tackle Morgan Moses in free agency, which allows Mike Onwenu to kick back inside to guard.

With Will Campbell at left tackle, Donovan Jackson perhaps settling it at guard, and Garrett Bradbury at center, the Patriots might have a half-decent OL for 2025.

39. Chicago Bears - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Ashton Jeanty in the first round and Mike Green in the second round is some elite drafting by GM Ryan Poles. It is clear that new head coach Ben Johnson and Poles are on the same page about turning the Bears into the next version of the Detroit Lions, which was Johnson’s previous team.

You really can’t find much wrong with the Bears offseason if they are able to draft both Jeanty and Green in the 2025 NFL Draft.

40. New Orleans Saints - Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

The son of NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, Mason Taylor is a Day 2 tight end prospect and a very good pick for the New Orleans Saints with the 40th selection. New Orleans did re-sign Juwan Johnson, but Taylor can certain takeover as the long-term TE at some point.