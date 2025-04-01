2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest 2-round mock draft includes aggressive QB moves

41. Chicago Bears - Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

How about another weapon for Caleb Williams? The Bears have a nice WR duo in Rome Odunze and DJ Moore, but they could really take their WR room to the next level with someone like Tre Harris on the roster. Folks, the Bears might compete for the NFC North division in 2025 if they are able to come away with an NFL Draft haul like this.

Can Caleb Williams make a viable year two jump? He did just throw six interceptions in 2024, which is a crazy-efficient number for a rookie quarterback.

42. New York Jets - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

The New York Jets should ensure their offensive line is as solid as it comes for the long-term. Aaron Glenn is their head coach, and he spent the last few seasons with the Detroit Lions. Well, the Lions had a top-notch offensive line, and Glenn got a first-hand look at just how brutal it can be for opposing defenses to deal with a top OL.

He and Jets GM Darren Mougey will look to create this in New York.

43. San Francisco 49ers - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

Another tackle off the board, the San Francisco 49ers keep up their solid work in the trenches and take Cameron Williams from Texas at pick 43 in this NFL Mock Draft. Brock Purdy would probably love a pick like this, as the Niners offensive line has never really been great during his brief tenure in the NFL thus far.

Can the Niners retool this roster enough to get back into the playoffs in the 2025 NFL Season?

44. Dallas Cowboys - Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon

The third tackle in a row in Round 2 of this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Dallas Cowboys grab Josh Conerly Jr from Oregon. Dallas has used both of their picks in this mock draft on the offensive side of the ball, signaling that they might be wanting to make the most of Dak Prescott.

Prescott hurt his hamstring in 2024 and should return to the lineup for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season.