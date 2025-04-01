2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest 2-round mock draft includes aggressive QB moves

45. Indianapolis Colts - Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

After using their first-round pick on Jaxson Dart in a shocking move, the Indianapolis Colts take linebacker Carson Schwesinger from UCLA. The team did recently lose EJ Speed to the Houston Texans, but Speed struggled with missing tackles.

The hope here is that Schwesinger can obviously be a more stout player at ILB next to Zaire Franklin, who is among the better inside linebackers in the NFL. Will these two additions be enough for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2025 NFL Season?

46. Atlanta Falcons - Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Xavier Watts is the Atlanta Falcons selection with the 46th pick in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. They took Jalon Walker in the first round to improve their pass rush and will now dip into the safety class to improve on the backend.

One of the more notable losses by the Falcons this offseason was them losing center Drew Dalman in free agency to the Chicago Bears. The Falcons could try and target a top center prospect with one of their first two picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

47. Arizona Cardinals - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Two picks in a row from Notre Dame in their secondary, the Arizona Cardinals grab Benjamin Morrison to improve their own secondary. At one point in the 2024 NFL Season, the Arizona Cardinals were 6-4 and in first place in the NFC West, so this team is not nearly as far away as you might think.

GM Monti Ossenfort could be putting the finishing touches on what might be a playoff team in 2025.

48. Miami Dolphins - Jonah Savaiinaea, OG, Arizona

Tyler Warren in the first round and Jonah Savaiinaea in the second round is a great duo of picks by the Miami Dolphins. They are getting tougher and more stout on the offensive side of the ball. Savaiinaea is kicking inside to guard at the NFL level and could help keep Tua Tagovailoa on the field for a full 17 games.