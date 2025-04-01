2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest 2-round mock draft includes aggressive QB moves

49. Cincinnati Bengals - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson falling all the way down to the middle of the second round is a bit of a shock, but the Cincinnati Bengals absolutely love it. They do have RB Chase Brown as the starter, but a duo of Henderson and Brown can be absolutely lethal and help their passing attack get even better, if that is even possible.

The Bengals should still have a defensive-heavy mindset in the 2025 NFL Draft, but if someone like Henderson falls into their laps at pick 49, they should pull the trigger. Cincy grabs TreVeyon Henderson in our latest NFL Mock Draft.

50. Seattle Seahawks - Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

After grabbing some pass rush help in the first round of this NFL Mock Draft, the Seattle Seahawks take Trey Amos from Ole Miss. Seattle has gone through a bit of a transition on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, and I would assume that second-year head coach Mike Macdonald does have some sort of vision in mind.

Only time will tell, but for now, they are where they are and can’t change it now.

51. Denver Broncos - Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

The Denver Broncos grab Bo Nix another weapon. They signed Evan Engram in free agency and could also be in the market for a running back upgrade in the 2025 NFL Draft. In this mock draft, they are seen taking Jaylin Noel from Iowa State.

Nix and the Broncos did finish the year as a top-10 scoring offense in the entire NFL in 2024. There is reason to believe that this team could be right on the cusp of turning into a truly great unit with the right additions.

52. Seattle Seahawks - Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia

Finally, some offensive line help! Sam Darnold could be running for his life in Seattle if they do not improve the offensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft. Well, Wyatt Milum is a solid selection with their other second-round pick. Remember, they have two as the Pittsburgh Steelers traded them a second-rounder for DK Metcalf.

This allows the Seahawks to dip into the Day 2 pool, which is awesome, as there is a ton of value here for them to capitalize on.