2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest 2-round mock draft includes aggressive QB moves

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

Needing some pass rushing help even after signing Haason Reddick, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers grab Landon Jackson in the middle of the second round. If the Buccaneers can shore up their weakest spots in the NFL Draft and with the rest of free agency, this team could be a huge problem in the 2025 NFL Season.

There is a path forward in the NFC, and we saw just how good Tampa could be at times in 2024. I would not rule this team out from reaching contender status.

54. Green Bay Packers - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

Another defensive lineman is on the menu for the Green Bay Packers in the 2025 NFL Draft, as they grab Deone Walker from Kentucky in our latest mock draft. Jordan Love and the offense do need to hit their stride, but the defense really doesn’t have their version of Love, if that makes sense.

I could see the Packers trying to make a push at some point for a top wide receiver prospect, but in this NFL Mock Draft, they are putting a heavy emphasis on the defensive side of the ball.

55. Los Angeles Chargers - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

After signing Najee Harris in free agency, the Los Angeles Chargers are going to continue adding to the defensive side of the ball with Kaleb Johnson from Iowa. A running back duo of Harris and Johnson for one year in 2025 could be something.

The team did see JK Dobbins have a nice year, but he suited up for just 13 games in the regular season, and Jim Harbaugh has been a Najee Harris fan for quite some time now.

56. Buffalo Bills - Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

The Buffalo Bills are beefing up their secondary with Azareye’h Thomas from Florida State in our latest NFL Mock Draft. The Bills do need to shore up their secondary, and as mentioned before, also need to bring in another wide receiver for Josh Allen as well.

And the situation with RB James Cook is a bit interesting, as he seems to want an extension, but the Bills do not seem poised to give him one right now.