2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest 2-round mock draft includes aggressive QB moves

57. Carolina Panthers - Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

The Carolina Panthers grab a solid cornerback prospect and take Maxwell Hairston from Kentucky. They paid Jaycee Horn a ton of money and also took Tet McMillan in the first round of this NFL Mock Draft. What are the team’s missing needs right now? To be fair, this team has a solid roster, and could really only be missing Bryce Young taking another leap to complete the puzzle.

58. Houston Texans - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

Quinshon Judkins from Ohio State would be a really fun addition for the Houston Texans in the 2025 NFL Season. Joe Mixon is a good running back, but he is beginning to get up there in age, so Judkins could help take some of the workload off and eventually takeover as the long-term option at running back.

The Texans have to field a competent offensive line in 2025, or this team is not going to make much of a leap and remain as a 10-win team yet again. Can Judkins help stabilize the offense a bit in 2025?

59. Baltimore Ravens - JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

After taking Tyler Booker in the first round of this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Baltimore Ravens are seen addressing the trenches on the other side of the ball and take JT Tuimoloau from Ohio State. They have yet again failed to get over the hump in the playoffs and have not won multiple postseason games since the 2012 NFL Season.

If you ask me, this is a coaching issue, and there has been one constant for all those years, John Harbaugh. He was just extended, so he isn’t going anywhere, though. Anyway, the Ravens will again be a top team in the NFL and should again make the postseason in 2025.

60. Detroit Lions - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

The Detroit Lions take an EDGE rusher with their final pick in our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft. Taking Emeka Egbuka in the first round was quite fun, but now they get a bit more serious and take Princely Umanmielen from Ole Miss at pick 60. The Lions should extend Aidan Hutchinson at some point, you’d think, so they could benefit from a cost-controlled rusher on the other side.