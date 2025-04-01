2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest 2-round mock draft includes aggressive QB moves

61. Washington Commanders - Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue

After taking Luther Burden in the first round of this NFL Mock Draft, the Washington Commanders again add to the offensive side of the ball and take Marcus Mbow from Purdue. It is clear that GM Adam Peters is putting a huge emphasis on ensuring the offense is as good as possible for Jayden Daniels to make a massive year two leap.

They won 14 total games in 2024 and could be the best team in the NFC in 2025 and beyond. Daniels himself may already be the best quarterback in the NFC and could compete for the MVP next year if his GM puts these kind of offensive pieces around him.

62. Buffalo Bills - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

The Buffalo Bills are addressing some needs in this NFL Mock Draft, as they take Isaiah Bond from Texas. It’s three different positions for the Bills with their three picks, showing that they are taking a more calculated risk in the 2025 NFL Draft.

And with these picks, they are honestly separating themselves from the Kansas City Chiefs in terms of the entire roster talent in the AFC.

63. Kansas City Chiefs - Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

The Kansas City Chiefs grab a top wide receiver prospect in Jayden Higgins from Iowa State, and I actually noticed that Higgins and Courtland Sutton had similar measurables. Sutton came out all the way back in the 2018 NFL Draft and was taken by the Denver Broncos in the second round.

The Chiefs have Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown returning, but who the heck knows what happens with Rashee Rice, as he has not been disciplined for his offseason troubles last year. Only time will tell there.

64. Philadelphia Eagles - Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia

The Philadelphia Eagles finish off our two-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft by taking Tate Ratledge from Georgia. The Eagles lost Mekhi Becton in free agency from the Los Angeles Chargers and could look to take Ratledge to fill that void for the next few seasons.

The Eagles have had a top OL for years now, so there is no reason to believe that cannot keep up.