2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest 2-round mock draft includes aggressive QB moves

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The Jacksonville Jaguars take Mason Graham from Michigan at pick five in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. The Jags have a solid foundation on both sides of the ball and could be a long-term fixture for them along the defensive line. Jacksonville notably hired Liam Coen as their new head coach and the young James Gladstone as their new general manager, so more change has hit this franchise yet again.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

I could see the Las Vegas Raiders grabbing Ashton Jeanty at pick six, and I feel like this is his absolute ceiling in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, they do not take Jeanty in this mock draft and will instead opt to bolster their offensive line. Armand Membou might be able to play both guard and tackle at the NFL level, and the Raiders are always missing another starter along the offensive line, so this is an easy pick for them to make.

7. New York Jets - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Shedeur Sanders does not go at pick three to the New York Giants and instead falls to pick seven, where he heads to the New York Jets. The Jets signed Justin Fields in free agency and might be willing to start him for most of the 2025 NFL Season. However, Fields is not a franchise quarterback at all and is simply not a consistent passer.

It could benefit Sanders and the Jets in the long-term for him to sit for a little bit. Many QBs in the NFL today sat during their first year, but some also played immediately. There is no perfect science to that.

8. Carolina Panthers - Tet McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Carolina Panthers have invested a ton of resources into their roster since Dan Morgan arrived as their GM. The team is missing another viable playmaker on the offensive side of the ball and grab Tet McMillan from Arizona at pick eight in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft.