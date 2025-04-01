2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest 2-round mock draft includes aggressive QB moves

13. Miami Dolphins - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Tyler Warren can do a little bit of everything at the tight end position and might be the first TE to hear his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft. He can block and catch and plays with a nasty edge, which fits exactly what the Miami Dolphins need. Miami legitimately struggles late in the season when the weather gets cold, so they'll need to draft players who can help reverse that.

Some defensive line help could also be taken here, and even another offensive line starter might just be on the table as well.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Three quarterbacks in the first 14 picks? Perhaps. The Indianapolis Colts make a very bold move to take Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss. The Colts have struggled to find stable QB play for years now. They signed Daniel Jones in free agency to compete with Anthony Richardson, which might be the worst QB competition in NFL history.

Jaxon Dart could at least come in and ruffle some feathers with a better shot at being the long-term answer beginning in the 2026 NFL Season. Indy takes Dart in our latest NFL Mock Draft.

15. Atlanta Falcons - Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

Desperately needing a defensive boost, the Atlanta Falcons take Jalon Walker from Georgia at pick 15 in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. With Michael Penix Jr now taking over as the starter, the Falcons might be on the cusp of turning into a true contender if Penix pans out. The team signed Kirk Cousins in free agency in what turned out to be a pretty awful move.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

After beefing up their trenches in free agency this year, the Arizona Cardinals take to the 2025 NFL Draft to invest into their offensive line a bit by taking Kelvin Banks Jr from Arizona. Banks could kick inside to guard and solidify the Cardinals offensive line for years to come.