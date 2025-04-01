2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest 2-round mock draft includes aggressive QB moves

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Cincinnati Bengals have a ton of defensive needs, so they could really go in a number of different directions in the first round of the NFL Draft. In this mock draft, they'll grab Malaki Starks from Georgia and get more stout on the backend. The team has not extended Trey Hendrickson yet, so that is still something to keep an eye on, but they did get deals done for Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.

The Bengals have to figure something out on defense in 2025, or they will be in huge trouble yet again.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Another defensive prospect, the Seattle Seahawks take Mykel Williams from Georgia at pick 18 in this mock draft. The Seahawks have had a weird offseason to say the least, and while they did upgrade at QB with Sam Darnold over Geno Smith, the roster itself got a lot worse. I guess Seattle is in a bit of an evaluation year entering 2025.

They'll hit on a position of need and grab a pass rusher in this mock draft. Seattle went 10-7 in 2024 but did not make the playoffs.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

One team that has an obvious need along the defensive backend is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who take Nick Emmanwori at pick 19 in our latest NFL Mock Draft. Emmanwori is a phyiscal player who could bring the boom to the defense, and also simply helps out one of the weakest units of their roster. The Bucs won the NFC South yet again in 2024 and look to keep that up in 2025.

20. Denver Broncos - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Even though the Denver Broncos signed Dre Greenlaw in free agency, I would not be shocked if this team saw Jihaad Campbell available at pick 20 and made the move. Denver has not spent a ton of resources on ILB in recent years, but a signing of Greenlaw and potential drafting of Campbell could be what this defense is missing.