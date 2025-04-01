2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest 2-round mock draft includes aggressive QB moves

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Surprise! The Pittsburgh Steelers shock a bit, and with Jaxson Dart off the board, they grab Jalen Milroe from Alabama at pick 21. This could still be on the table for the Steelers if they sign Aaron Rodgers, who had a throwing session with DK Metcalf over the weekend. That might give us a huge indication that Rodgers is getting close to making a decision.

Pittsburgh still prepares for the future in what could be a stellar move to grab a potential franchise QB.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Colston Loveland played for Jim Harbaugh when he was at Michigan, so this pick makes a ton of sense. We know that LA had interest in signing Evan Engram, but Engram chose to sign with the Denver Broncos. LA then pivoted to Tyler Conklin, who is an OK player at best.

The need for a game-changing tight end is still present, so they grab Loveland, yet another former Michigan player who lands with the Chargers. The Bolts went 11-6 in their first year with Harbaugh at the helm, so they are on the right track.

23. Green Bay Packers - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

The Green Bay Packers need another pass rusher and perhaps another game-changer on the defensive side of the ball. The Packers simply have a ton of good players, but do not have a lot of great ones. Pearce is an athletic freak and someone who could flirt with double-digit sacks in year one at the NFL level.

24. Minnesota Vikings - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

The Minnesota Vikings definitely need some secondary help in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jahdae Barron can play all over the secondary and would be a lovely addition for Brian Flores to deploy on defense. He's their pick with the 24th overall selection.

The Vikings notably moved on from Sam Darnold this offseason and are likely handing the keys over to de-facto rookie, JJ McCarthy. Can they repeat the success they had in the 2025 season?