2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest 2-round mock draft includes aggressive QB moves

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Round 2

33. Cleveland Browns - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Josh Simmons could help the Cleveland Browns build for the future along the offensive line, as they will indeed have some roster work to do with that unit in recent years. He falls to the very top of the second round, so GM Andrew Berry makes the move.

The Browns are notably trying to dig themselves out of the failed Deshaun Watson trade, which was three years ago already. Can the team field a competent product in 2025?

34. New York Giants - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

After grabbing Travis Hunter at pick three in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the New York Giants grab Walter Nolen at pick 34. GM Joe Schoen really needs to field a winning team in 2025, or he and head coach Brian Daboll could be out of a job. The G-Men signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in 2025, so they are clearly hoping for a spark at QB.

I could see the Giants taking a QB with this pick if one of Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe fell into their laps, but it did not happen in this NFL Mock Draft as we approach the real deal later this month.

35. Tennessee Titans - Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

After getting Cam Ward with the third overall pick in this NFL Mock Draft, they grab some pass rushing help and take Donovan Ezeiruaku from Boston College. The Titans invested a ton of money into the offensive line this offseason and will now flip the script and beef up the trenches some.

Can the Titans be a frisky team with Cam Ward as their starting QB in the 2025 NFL Season?

36. Jacksonville Jaguars - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

How about this? After taking Mason Graham in the first round of this mock draft, they take his teammate, Kenneth Grant, at pick 36. This would be quite the scenario for the Jaguars, who could have one of the best defensive lines in the NFL if this mock draft became true.

Can this current era finally unlock the Trevor Lawrence era for years to come?