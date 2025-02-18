2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock contains a massive trade

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

With Chris Godwin set to hit the free agency market and Mike Evans getting old, the wide receiver position is absolutely a need for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I went with Luther Burden here. Burden is very good with the ball in his hands and seems to profile similarly to Deebo Samuel at the NFL level.

The Bucs have to get younger on offense and give Baker Mayfield another weapon with the selection of Burden. Tampa again won the NFC South, but they did get bounced out in the first round of the NFL Playoffs by the Washington Commanders.

Tampa feels like a good team and nothing more. However, what exactly do the Bucs to get to that next level? Do they need a better head coach? A better quarterback? Something else?

20. Denver Broncos - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

This is a pick that has been mocked constantly to the Denver Broncos. Colston Loveland would fill a huge position of need for the Broncos, and with Tyler Warren off the board, the Broncos decide to take Loveland, who is still very much worthy of the 20th overall pick.

He fits more of the Travis Kelce type of tight end rather than a Rob Gronkowski type, if that makes sense. Denver got virtually zero production from their TE room in the 2024 NFL Season, and I could even see Sean Payton signing a tight end in free agency along with taking one in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Denver is also probably going to add a player at the RB position this offseason as well and could even add another wide receiver if the price is right. Expect a heavy dose of the offensive skill players this offseason for the Broncos. They’ll add one of the best TEs in the NFL Draft in Colston Loveland at pick 20.

Bo Nix gets another weapon.