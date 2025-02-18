2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock contains a massive trade

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Pittsburgh Steelers have to get more wide receiver help. There was the Brandon Aiyuk saga last offseason, and it felt like for weeks and weeks we were going to get news that the Steelers had actually pulled the trade off. It never happened, and now the Steelers best WR is George Pickens, who clearly has an attitude problem at times.

The Steelers take Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State. Egbuka comes into the NFL following in the footsteps of a ton of high-profile wide receivers from Ohio State. It’s not that there is a ton of pressure on Emeka Egbuka to succeed, but there is a ton of former OSU wide receivers who make it big in the NFL.

I could see a scenario where the Steelers actually try and take George Pickens and reset at this position. Who plays QB for them in 2025, though? Justin Fields or Aaron Rodgers is going to be my guess.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The Los Angeles Chargers may have their eyes on a former Michigan player. They did get some last offseason, and it makes sense, as former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is their head coach now, as we all know. Harbaugh found immediate success with the Chargers in 2024. They won 11 games and made the postseason with most of the same players from the year before.

They had won just five games in the 2023 NFL Season. Harbaugh clearly knows what he is doing, so the hope here is that the Chargers can keep stacking talent in hopes of building a Super Bowl contender one day. At pick 22 in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, they go with Derrick Harmon from Oregon and get a much-needed younger body along their defensive line.

It will be interesting to see if one or both of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack are no longer with the team when the 2025 NFL Offseason begins. At some point, LA is going to have to get younger there.