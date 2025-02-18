2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock contains a massive trade

23. Cleveland Browns - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The major trade we have in store for you is the Cleveland Browns sending stud defensive end Myles Garrett to the Green Bay Packers for two first-round picks. The first pick they part with is the 23rd overall selection in this draft, which the Browns then will use on Josh Simmons, the tackle from Ohio State.

The Browns also get the Packers’ first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft as well. For the Packers, they get a truly elite player and try to make some headway in the NFC. It does feel like Green Bay is on the cusp of being great, but they just need a couple of elite players to get there. Myles Garrett is going to take their defense to the next level, which is huge for this unit.

It will be interesting to see if they bring an upgrade somewhere on offense. Myles Garrett heads to the NFC in this mock draft. Will this be enough for the Packers to win the division in 2025?

24. Minnesota Vikings - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

One area where I can just about guarantee the Minnesota Vikings will be making some additions to is the secondary. They could use help at both cornerback and safety in the 2025 NFL Offseason. At pick 24, they take Shavon Revel, the talented cornerback from East Carolina.

The biggest decision this team is going to have to make is what to do at QB. Do they re-sign Sam Darnold and hope that he can build on his unexpected success in 2024? Or do they take the path with JJ McCarthy, their de-facto rookie QB who did not play in the 2024 NFL Season due to injury? I would hate to have to make this decision, honestly.

For now, though, we won’t think about that and instead add a player to their secondary. Shavon Revel heads to the Vikings at pick 24 in this NFL Mock Draft.