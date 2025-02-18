2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock contains a massive trade

25. Houston Texans - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

The Houston Texans again won 10 games, won the AFC South, and won one playoff game. It’s not a bad thing that they had the same season in 2024 that they did in 2023, but they didn’t clearly make a jump like some of us were expecting. One area where this team could look to address is the interior offensive line, but like most teams, they have multiple needs.

Houston takes Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams at pick 25. DeMeco Ryans does get another player along their DL. They don’t have a ton of cap space to spend this offseason, so GM Nick Caserio is going to have to free up some space for Houston to make some moves in free agency if that’s what they want to do.

They will bolster their defensive line in this NFL Mock Draft with Tyleik Williams, but the iOL could be a position they target with this pick as well.

26. Los Angeles Rams - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

The Los Angeles Rams started the 2024 NFL Season 1-4. It wasn’t because they were a bad team, though. They were dealing with a ton of injuries but did get healthy enough to finish the season with a strong 10-7 record. It was good enough to win the NFC West, which saw the downfall of the San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams were able to make it to the NFC Divisional Round in 2024 but could not get past the Philadelphia Eagles, but no one did in the postseason. The Rams absolutely have to remake their secondary in a similar way they did to their defensive line in prior NFL Drafts. LA takes Benjamin Morrison from Notre Dame at pick 26. It’s a very strong pick for GM Les Snead and this young, up-and-coming defense.

The biggest thing to follow with this team is what happens with guys like Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. I do think there is a shot that both players are gone in 2025, believe it or not. LA takes Morrison here at pick 26.