2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock contains a massive trade

27. Baltimore Ravens - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

What exactly do the Baltimore Ravens need to get over the hump? Is it another player along the offensive line? Another wide receiver? How much better does Lamar Jackson need to play for this to happen? Shoot, this is a huge issue for the Ravens. It’s clear that just about everything is working for this team nearly all the time, but they still continue to fall short.

They lost in the AFC Divisional Round in the 2024 NFL Season, and to make matters worse, it does feel like Jackson got cheated out oof his third NFL MVP. I guess we’ll go with Texas tackle Cameron Williams at pick 27 in this NFL Mock Draft. It’s not really clear if Williams is going to be what the team needs to get over the hump, but improving the offensive line can’t hurt.

Baltimore has not won multiple postseason games in a season since winning the Super Bowl back in the 2012 NFL Season. Yes, it has been that long.

28. Detroit Lions - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

If not for some brutal defensive injuries, the Detroit Lions could have won the Super Bowl this year. Their roster was just that good. The Lions decide to bolster the defensive line and take Walter Nolen at pick 28 in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

Detroit lost Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson to head coaching jobs this offseason, so this team could regress a bit in 2025 because of the loss of both men. It will be interesting to see just how good of a head coach Dan Campbell truly is.

He’s now out two top, elite coordinators to head coaching jobs. The best path forward for this Lions team is to keep building how they have, and that’s through the NFL Draft. Walter Nolen would be coming into a flat-out elite culture in Detroit and would be able to play alongside Aidan Hutchinson, who is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Nolen to the Lions at pick 28.