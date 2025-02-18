2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock contains a massive trade

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

That was an embarrassing way to lose a Super Bowl, honestly. The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. It was a total drubbing from the Eagles. And it definitely made us look at the Chiefs a lot differently. KC does need some offensive line help, specifically at left tackle, and they also could use some help at WR and RB.

However, they can’t neglect the rest of the roster either, and with limited cap space this offseason, GM Brett Veach absolutely has hit work cut out for him. At pick 31 in this mock draft, the Chiefs actually go with Kenneth Grant. They try to stack up along their defensive line. And this is kind of an Eagles’ type of pick where you aren’t exactly sure if they need another player along their defensive line, but they make the pick anyway given how important the trenches are.

It would not shock me to see Kansas City target a left tackle here, though. They could draft for specific need here, and LT would fit that bill quite well, but they go with a defensive tackle in this mock.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

With the injury history of Nakobe Dean and the free agency of Zack Baun, it would not shock me to see the Philadelphia Eagles taking a linebacker in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. In this mock draft, they went with Jihaad Campbell from Alabama. Howie Roseman continues the high-end investment into the defense.

But the Eagles may also have to worry about losing Josh Sweat and Milton Williams in free agency, so the sharp GM who now has two Super Bowls will have his work cut out for him in about a month from now. He and his staff have done a great job at hitting on draft picks in recent years.

It would not shock me if Jihaad Campbell ended up being a very good professional, and this would be a different trend than what we’ve seen from the Eagles in recent years. They haven’t always invested top-notch resources into the ILB unit. Maybe that changes this coming offseason?