2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock contains a massive trade

3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

We have detailed just how awful the New York Giants have been run in recent years. They gave Daniel Jones a contract extension worth $160 million, let Saquon Barkley walk out the door for nothing, and then passed up on three first-round QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft in favor of Malik Nabers.

It’s been a horrible situation for the Giants, and most of the blame should fall on the shoulders of GM Joe Schoen, who has to be on his last straw. There simply isn’t any justification for how he’s run the team. Here at pick three in this NFL Mock Draft, the Giants are almost settling for Shedeur Sanders, who is probably a second-round pick at best.

However, with how weak the QB class is, Sanders is going to be one of the first QBs taken. The Giants should probably hedge this investment with a veteran QB like a Jameis Winston or even a Carson Wentz.

Man, I cannot imagine how hard it must be to be a Giants’ fan at the moment.

4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The New England Patriots take Will Campbell, the tackle from LSU, at pick four in this mock draft. Two areas where the Patriots need to get better are at wide receiver and offensive tackle. However, the offensive line is the most important unit here.

Not being able to protect Drake Maye is going to ruin him and the franchise for years to come. Fortunately, the Pats seem to have someone good enough in place in Mike Vrabel to lead this team in the right direction.

Will Campbell can hopefully be a long-term left tackle solution. I would also wonder if the Pats plan on putting Mike Onwenu back inside to guard as well. He’s best at that position. New England is also going to invest in their OL in free agency as well/