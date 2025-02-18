2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock contains a massive trade

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

The Jacksonville Jaguars take Travis Hunter at pick five in this NFL Mock Draft. Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in 2024 and was clearly the best player in college football. He might honestly be a first-round pick at both wide receiver and cornerback.

The Jags take Hunter and probably keep him at CB for the most part. He’s best there and it’s more of a need for the Jaguars, but if you told me Hunter got some run at WR as well, I would not be shocked.

It’s a good landing spot overall for Travis Hunter, who will join head coach Liam Coen as new additions for the franchise. Jacksonville simply hasn’t been able to find their footing in the Trevor Lawrence era, and you figure that at some point, they have to put something together, right?

Maybe not…

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

The Las Vegas Raiders stand pat at pick six in the NFL Mock Draft and get Cam Ward, the best quarterback in the draft. The Raiders notably hired Pete Carroll this offseason, which was actually a great move. Carroll is a great head coach and will know how to get this team back on the right track.

Vegas is probably a candidate to sign someone like Sam Darnold in free agency, but if they end up with Cam Ward in the 2025 NFL Draft, I would guess that they bring in a much lower-cost option at QB. The Raiders will need to eventually hit on a rookie QB if they hope to make up some ground in the AFC.

They also might just be in the best division in football. The AFC West is filled with QBs like Patrick Mahomes, Bo Nix, and Justin Herbert, so the pressure is absolutely on Ward and the Las Vegas Raiders.