2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock contains a massive trade

7. New York Jets - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The New York Jets will move on from Aaron Rodgers and take on the dead money charge. This is the right decision, as the Jets were not going to win the Super Bowl or anything close to that with Rodgers as their QB. Darren Mougey is the new GM, and he spent years with the Denver Broncos being in their front office.

Mougey was present for the Russell Wilson trade, release, and Bo Nix pick, so this man simply knows how to navigate a tough QB situation.

This should help Jets’ fans rest a bit, as the team is going to figure out their QB situation at some point. For now, though, in this mock draft, they’ll again bolster their defensive line and take Mykel Williams from Georgia.

It’s a good pick in the trenches for this team.

8. Carolina Panthers - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Carolina Panthers use the eighth overall pick in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft on a new weapon for Bryce Young, who actually looked quite good down the stretch for the team. Heck, he seemed to play better after returning from his benching. That goes to show you the type of player and teammate he is, and it also goes to show you just how good of a coach Dave Canales appears to be.

Tetairoa McMillan is the pick and should instantly become the go-to weapon on offense for Bryce Young. Year three is going to be huge for the QB. If he can’t put it all together, the Panthers probably go in a different direction with their QB situation.

The Panthers do have a strong offensive line and are missing another weapon or two for their QB. There’s really no excuses for Bryce Young heading into the 2025 NFL Season. The NFC South is also wide open if you ask me.