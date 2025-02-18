2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock contains a massive trade

9. New Orleans Saints - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

You simply cannot overstate just how poorly run the New Orleans Saints are from a financial perspective. They were the last team in the NFL this year to hire a head coach, as they settled on Kellen Moore from Philadelphia. Moore and the Eagles just one a Super Bowl, as the long-time offensive coordinator now gets a shot to run his own NFL team.

It does feel like the Saints will bring Derek Carr back for another season, which could be the right move. However, the Saints have no long-term viability right now, as this team needs a ton of young, cheap talent. They have to start hitting on more young draft picks and will eventually need to hit on a rookie QB as well.

In this mock draft, they take Kelvin Banks Jr and hope that he can find a long-term spot along their offensive line for years to come. Since the Saints need so much, they should simply angle for the best player available. Could that be Banks?

10. Chicago Bears - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

I understand that many Chicago Bears’ fans may want to team to take a player on offense, but I would argue that they actually need more on defense. The Bears do need another starter along their offensive line, but that could come in free agency.

Chicago could also use a new starting running back, but they could find someone like that in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. When you look at the needs of this team and where/how they can fill them, taking a pass rusher in the first round actually makes a great deal of sense for this team.

The Bears take James Pearce Jr to pair with Montez Sweat on their defensive line. Chicago hired Dennis Allen to be their new defensive coordinator. Allen has excelled as a DC for years in the NFL.