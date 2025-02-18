2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock contains a massive trade

11. San Francisco 49ers - Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

The San Francisco 49ers have to flip their thinking a little bit with the roster-building side of things. They need to focus more on the trenches, especially on offense, but they can’t pass up Jalon Walker in this NFL Mock Draft.

He is someone who could probably play both linebacker and EDGE at the NFL level. Perhaps he could play both, but we’ll draft him as an EDGE for the Niners.

San Francisco brought Robert Saleh back as their defensive coordinator, so I would expect they want to run this thing back for another year or two. Doing that does get a lot easier when you hit on some rookie draft picks. Could Jalon Walker be an immediate contributor in San Fran?

12. Dallas Cowboys - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The most obvious and clear-cut selection I can see in the 2025 NFL Draft is the Dallas Cowboys taking Ashton Jeanty. It just makes sense, doesn’t it? Dallas hired Brian Schottenheimer as their head coach and let Mike McCarthy walk out the door. Heck, I am not even sure the Cowboys themselves have any idea what they are doing.

It’s a dysfunctional team doing dysfunctional things. Until Jerry Jones steps aside, Dallas is probably going to remain like this. They also have to figure out what they want to do with Micah Parsons. He’s not been paid yet and absolutely deserves an extension. Dallas should just get that done, but they did fool around with the extensions for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

They add another player on offense and take Ashton Jeanty. To be fair, the Cowboys do need a bell-cow running back, and Jeanty is the best one in a very deep class. This would be a good pick if it was the second round. I personally believe this isn’t the best use of resources.