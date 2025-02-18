2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock contains a massive trade

13. Miami Dolphins - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

The Miami Dolphins make a very sound selection here and go with Tyler Booker from Alabama with the 13th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Tyler Booker is a sure-thing at the next level and should have a long and successful NFL career.

The Dolphins have to get more stout in the trenches, period. This team isn’t going to go anywhere until they figure out how to play in cold weather. One way they can do that is by getting better up front.

Miami also has a QB in Tua Tagovailoa who is simply too injury-prone, so the extension they signed him too was questionable at best if you ask me. The Dolphins have Chris Grier as their GM, and I can’t imagine he’ll keep his job if Miami again misses the postseason.

Mike McDaniel is their head coach. He’s been fine but will probably need to help lead this team into the postseason in 2025 to inspire confidence that he’s the one who can be the long-term leader of this team. Miami goes with Tyler Booker at pick 13 in this NFL Mock Draft.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

At pick 14, the Indianapolis Colts hammer away at a position of need and take Malaki Starks from Georgia. The Colts have to get better in the secondary this coming offseason, and they do so with Starks, who should be an immediate starter.

They could also use another cornerback. Heck, do they also need a franchise quarterback? They might, as Anthony Richardson just isn’t all that good and has been one of the more inefficient QBs in the NFL since entering the league in 2023.

Richardson probably has to truly hit his stride in 2025 if he wants to keep his starting job after the coming season. It’s really a brutal situation for the Colts, as they have a ton of talent to show for but not a lot of success.

I would be intrigued to see how the Colts approach their QB situation this offseason. Could they bring in a high-end veteran player to compete with Richardson?