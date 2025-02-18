2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock contains a massive trade

15. Atlanta Falcons - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Atlanta Falcons have had an interesting last year. They signed Kirk Cousins in free agency last year on a four-year, $180 million deal. Cousins and the Falcons started out 6-3 and had just swept the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it felt like Cousins declined in real-time, so the Falcons had no choice but to bench him in favor of Michael Penix Jr, who many were shocked that the team took.

However, it does seem like a genius move in hindsight. The Falcons can now turn their attention Penix and build things around him. They do need to fix their defense in a big way in the offseason. I would be shocked if they didn’t add new players in all three phases of the unit. The pick here for the Falcons is Will Johnson, the top CB from Michigan.



Could Will Johnson and other defensive additions be enough to help the Falcons win the NFC South in the 2025 NFL Season?

16. Arizona Cardinals - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

For the second year in a row the Arizona Cardinals use a first-round pick on the wide receiver position. They are giving QB Kyler Murray ever single chance to succeed in the new-look Cardinals era. Arizona takes Matthew Golden from Texas at pick 16 in this NFL Mock Draft.

Golden feels like one of them most well-rounded wide receivers in this year’s draft, so the Cardinals are getting a pretty polished player here halfway into the first round.

The Cardinals simply need more talent on their roster. The team could use a boost with their pass rush and maybe another player in their secondary on top of another weapon on offense. We’ll see if this team to add another win or two from their 2024 total. They did win just four games in 2023 but won eight last year, so they are going in the right direction.