2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock contains a massive trade

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

I decided to take a bit of a different approach here in this NFL Mock Draft. Tyler Warren is my selection for the Cincinnati Bengals at pick 17. Warren is the best tight end in the NFL Draft class and is surely going to be the first TE off the board.

The main issue with the Bengals potentially taking Warren is that the team has huge defensive needs, and they may have way more of a need on that side of the ball than on offense, especially if they can retain Tee Higgins. News broke that the Bengals would be putting the franchise tag on Higgins, which could give them more time to get a long-term deal done.

Cincy decides that they can’t pass up on Tyler Warren. This also probably means that Mike Gesicki was not brought back in free agency if they are taking Warren.

The Bengals have to get with the program in the front office - it feels like this team is outdated up top and just an overall cheap franchise. However, a lot of that won’t matter if they can hit on some rookie draft picks.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Let’s not forget that their starting center, Connor Williams, retired during the 2024 NFL Season, so it made an even bad unit worse. The Seattle Seahawks have to get better along the offensive line this year no matter who is playing QB, but the other issue here is that they do not have a franchise QB, and I personally have no idea why people think Geno Smith is that guy.

He’s not, period, and no NFL team is going to go where they want with him under center. The issue here is that there isn’t a clear-cut QB upgrade this offseason, so Mike Macdonald may have to deal with Geno Smith under center yet again in 2025.

They can try to fix up the offensive line in the meantime and could potentially look toward the 2026 NFL Draft to find their long-term QB solution. I noticed that the most dedicated Geno Smith defenders will really go out of their way to try and tell you that he’s so good. But if he is all that, wouldn’t it be pretty obvious among most of the NFL landscape? Armand Membou is the pick for Seattle with the 18th overall selection.