2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock draft approaching free agency

Picks 9-16

9. New Orleans Saints - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The New Orleans Saints just need more young, talented players to eventually get out from under this cap space deficit they have faced for years now. They take Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan at pick nine in this NFL Mock Draft.

10. Chicago Bears - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

With the Chicago Bears swinging two trades for guards recently, that does give them a ton of flexibility in the 2025 NFL Draft, so it should be no surprise that we see them taking RB Ashton Jeanty in this mock. I do think this is where the momentum is heading.

11. San Francisco 49ers - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Building from the trenches is what the San Francisco 49ers have to do. They take Shemar Stewart and could also be in play for newly-released Joey Bosa, who likely wants to play with his brother Nick Bosa.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Tyler Booker is going to be a very good NFL guard. He's a prototypical franchise player along the interior offensive line and is going to make life a lot easier for Dak Prescott.

13. Miami Dolphins - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

Pick 13 sees the Miami Dolphins beefing up their own trenches and taking Kelvin Banks Jr from Texas. They have to figure out how to win a playoff game in 2025 or big changes could be on the horizon.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Tyler Warren heading to the Colts does give Indianapolis a ton of viable weapons on offense, but do they have the QB who can get the ball to them at a consistent level? That isn't certain right now.

15. Atlanta Falcons - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Atlanta Falcons will definitely improve their defense in the 2025 NFL Draft, so here they take Malaki Starks from Georgia in a 'need' selection.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Arizona Cardinals need more pass rush juice in the worst way, so they use their first-round pick in this NFL Mock Draft on Mykel Williams from Georgia.