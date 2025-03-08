2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock draft approaching free agency

Picks 17-24

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The Cincinnati Bengals have some big fish to fry this coming offseason with potential extensions for Trey Hendrickson, Tee Higgins, and Ja'Marr Chase, and I guarantee you that the Bengals are going to mess around here and not be able to get all three done. It would be wise for them to target a defensive prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

18. Seattle Seahawks - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

The Seattle Seahawks have already made some moves along the defensive line, notably cutting Dre'Mont Jones. They could look to the 2025 NFL Draft to snag James Pearce Jr, the athletic pass rusher from Tennessee.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

Someone who is a bit of a LB/EDGE hybrid, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive front would benefit from having someone like Jalon Walker in it. The Bucs could target a wide receiver with their first round pick as well, as Chris Godwin is a free agent.

20. Denver Broncos - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The wide receiver position might not be a first-round need for the Denver Broncos depending on how you view their other needs, so this could be a bit of a shock, but Matthew Golden is a very complete WR prospect and is going to give Bo Nix an immediate and reliable weapon.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Jahdae Barron is similar to Brian Branch in that both can play all over the secondary, so this is a home-run selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Emeka Egbuka is a safe and reliable NFL prospect who would likely form an instant connection with QB Justin Herbert. This would be a slam-dunk selection, as Herbert gets another weapon.

23. Green Bay Packers - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

The Green Bay Packers will likely move on from Jaire Alexander at some point, so cornerback would be a huge need for them. They take Shavon Revel from East Carolina.

24. Minnesota Vikings - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

A team that could totally revamp their secondary in 2025, the Minnesota Vikings take the physical Nick Emmanwori at pick 24 in this mock draft.