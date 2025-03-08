2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock draft approaching free agency

Picks 25-32

25. Houston Texans - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Getting a stud linebacker for the middle of their defense, DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans get Jihaad Campbell atp ick 25 in this NFL Mock Draft. Houston could also very easily take someone along the interior offensive line here.

26. Los Angeles Rams - Josh Simmons, OT, OSU

Josh Simmons is a first-round prospect and could go a lot higher in the real 2025 NFL Draft. The Los Angeles Rams did re-sign Alaric Jackson, but perhaps Simmons could end up being their long-term player at right tackle.

27. Baltimore Ravens - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Colston Loveland on the Baltimore Ravens feels like cheating. There has been some indications that the team could move on from Mark Andrews this coming offseason, so Loveland could be a long-term replacement.

28. Detroit Lions - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Detroit Lions endured some brutal injuries on the defensive side of the ball, so it would make sense for them to bolster their DL here. Aidan Hutchinson should be returning from injury and is also going to be due for a long-term extension, so they could use some rookie contracts here.

29. Washington Commanders - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

After being able to trade for Deebo Samuel, the Washington Commanders bolster their DL and try to move on from Jonathan Allen by selecting Tyleik Williams from Ohio State.

30. Buffalo Bills - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Luther Burden is the second high pick at wide receiver in two years for the Buffalo Bills. It's clear that they are wanting to give Josh Allen even more help on offense after his MVP season in 2024.

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

Getting a young offensive tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft is huge for the Kansas City Chiefs. They grab Cameron Williams from Texas in our latest NFL Mock Draft.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

With the Philadelphia Eagles re-signing Zack Baun, both Josh Sweat and Milton Williams could end up leaving in free agency. It would make sense for the Super Bowl champions to take someone like Walter Nolen at pick 32.

There you have it, our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft. Where do we go wrong?