2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock draft as free agency continues

17. Cincinnati Bengals - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

With the Cincinnati Bengals throwing a ton of money at Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, the entire NFL world can surely see that the team has to start hitting on some young defensive prospects. I mocked James Pearce Jr to the Bengals in our latest mock draft.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The shuffling of the WR room continues, as the Seattle Seahawks take Matthew Golden from Texas and give Sam Darnold yet another weapon. Seattle did just sign WR Cooper Kupp in free agency.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Getting more talented in the secondary is absolutely a goal for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason. Malaki Starks is sitting there at pick 19, and the Buccaneers make the move as they try to again win the NFC South.

20. Denver Broncos - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Them signing Evan Engram absolutely does not take them out of the running for a first-round tight end. Colston Loveland is a more complete tight end and will allow the Broncos to use Engram all across the offensive formation.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

After spending $30 million per year for DK Metcalf and giving the Seahawks a second-round pick in the process, the Steelers turn their attention to the defensive line and take Derrick Harmon from Oregon.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

The Los Angeles Chargers have missed out on a lot of offensive free agents this offseason, so that might make it more likely that they use their first-round pick on an offensive prospect. Luther Burden III is on the menu for the Chargers at pick 22.

23. Green Bay Packers - Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

Jahdae Barron can play all over the secondary and could be a huge pick for any team that gets him. The Green Bay packers use the 23rd overall pick in our latest mock draft on Barron, a Day 1 starter.

24. Minnesota Vikings - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

After losing safety Cam Bynum in free agency, the Minnesota Vikings reset at the position a bit and grab Nick Emmanwori from South Carolina.