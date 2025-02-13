2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest mock draft includes three major trades

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers probably thought they were seeing Liam Coen return to his role of offensive coordinator, but at the last minute, he went to be the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bucs also have a major name hitting the open market in about a month in Chris Godwin.

However, this team does have to address the defensive side of the ball. They could use another pass rusher and another player in their secondary. At pick 19 in this NFL Mock Draft, I went with Benjamin Morrison, the talented CB from Notre Dame.

The main issue with the Bucs is that they seem to be a good, not great team. They have been a regular in the playoffs ever since Tom Brady first got there in 2020, but are they going to get back to the Super Bowl with Baker Mayfield under center?

20. Denver Broncos - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The Denver Broncos had the best pass rush in the NFL last year and one of the best overall defensive lines, so why not keep it a strength? This is especially a goal if they watched the Philadelphia Eagles dominate the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

It is a wise roster-building technique to always be proactive with some of the more valuable positions to an NFL team like the offensive and defensive lines. Right now, the Broncos could really only lose DJ Jones to free agency, but next offseason, all of Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and Malcolm Roach could hit the FA market.

This makes the DL a need for the Broncos now, so at pick 20, they take Derrick Harmon from Oregon. This could still be a wise pick even if they bring back DJ Jones on a short-term deal.

Denver has to continue keeping the best part of their team a strength. They do have the opportunity to address the playmakers on offense in free agency or later on in the 2025 NFL Draft. Bo Nix threw 29 touchdowns during his rookie season, so this team is very much on the right track for the long-term.