2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest mock draft includes three major trades

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

The Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to always have a top-tier offensive line in the 2010s, but that has kind of fallen by the wayside in recent years, and it surely did not help when Russell Wilson and Justin Fields were taking snaps for the team in 2024.

Pittsburgh is the messiest playoff team we have seen in quite some time - they have no franchise QB plan in place and roster issues everywhere. Some of their best players are getting old and worn out, and the head coach seems to still be living in those 2010s days.

The Steelers use their first-round pick on an offensive line prospect for the second year in a row and grab Tyler Booker, the talented guard from Alabama. At the moment, none of us truly have any idea who is going to be taking snaps for the team in 2025. If it’s Russell Wilson, they aren’t serious about winning.

If it’s Justin Fields, they aren’t serious about winning…

22. Seattle Seahawks - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

Another trade we have here is the Los Angeles Chargers acquiring WR DK Metcalf and the 82nd overall pick from the Seattle Seahawks for the 22nd overall pick, so this gets the Seahawks into Round 1 for the second time in this NFL Mock Draft.

How about this move? There have been some indications here and there that the Seahawks could trade DK Metcalf this offseason, so I whipped up a potential trade with a team who has a huge need at the position in the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers do give up their first-round pick, but they acquire Metcalf and the Seahawks’ 82nd overall pick. I did not feel like Metcalf by himself was worth a first-round pick. He is slowly beginning to get up there in age and isn’t always a consistent no. 1 wide receiver. That was my reasoning for including the third-rounder in the deal.

Chargers’ GM Joe Hortiz seems to think the return is enough to part with the 22nd overall pick. Seattle takes OT Cameron Williams, the tackle from Texas, so with their two first-round picks, they bring in a young wide receiver and a young tackle.

The Seahawks are clearly building for the future on offense.