2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest mock draft includes three major trades

23. Green Bay Packers - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

As we have said time and time again, the main issue with the Green Bay Packers is that this team is filled with a ton of ‘good’ players. They need to find some elite, game-changing players on both sides of the ball to truly make that next leap into contention. Now yes, them being in the NFC North does not help things.

But with the Detroit Lions losing both of their coordinators and the Minnesota Vikings likely resetting with a de-facto rookie QB in 2025, Green Bay might be able to make some progress and even compete for the division crown. At pick 24 in this NFL Mock Draft, I went with Matthew Golden from Texas. Golden is one of the more well-rounded wide receivers in this draft class.

And it’s not a super deep draft class at the position, so any team that does need to find a no. 1 WR should do so in the first round. Could Golden help the Packers’ WR room make that next leap? And is this team ready to take the next step? They went 11-6 in 2024 and lost in the first round of the NFL Playoffs.

24. Minnesota Vikings - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Safety could be a huge need for the Minnesota Vikings. Harrison Smith could return and Cam Bynum is a free agent in 2025. There is reason to be optimistic, though, as GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been among the best in the NFL at his role for years now, actually. The Vikings’ success in 2024 was not a coincidence at all.

And if JJ McCarthy ends up being a franchise quarterback, the Vikings could find themselves right back in the postseason mix this coming season. With the need in the secondary present, I mocked Nick Emmanwori to them with the 24th overall selection. He’s the second safety to come off the board in the first round of this NFL Mock Draft.

Minnesota could use some interior offensive line help as well and could also use a new running back.