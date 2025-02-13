2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest mock draft includes three major trades

25. Houston Texans - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Emeka Egbuka and CJ Stroud formed an elite connection at Ohio State in 2022, so the two end up reuniting in the NFL. This would be a great pick for the Texans if they are able to fix the interior of their offensive line in free agency. All of a sudden with injuries to Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell, the WR position is a huge need for the team.

They lost in the Divisional Round of the playoffs for the second year in a row and did not seem to make much of a leap in year two of the CJ Stroud era.

Perhaps with the right additions this coming offseason, Houston can rise into legitimate contention. The iOL is going to be a huge area of need for them, and the Texans do not have a ton of cap space at all this coming offseason.

They are still largely in a good spot. They’ve got the QB down and have a strong coaching staff overall. The AFC South is also quite weak, so Houston doesn’t have to fend off another great team in the division. Emeka Egbuka would be an immediate contributor to the Houston Texans in 2025.

26. Los Angeles Rams - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

With their second first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams take Josh Simmons from Ohio State, so with their two first-round selections, they have addressed the offensive side of the ball. LA trading Matthew Stafford in this NFL Mock Draft could leave them without a QB.

They could bring Jimmy Garoppolo back as the bridge QB for a year, and when things are right around Jimmy G, we have seen that he can perform at a high level. It might not be an awful situation for the Rams, especially if they are able to get a first-rounder for Stafford. They take Josh Simmons at pick 26 and hope that he can become a long-term fixture along their offensive line.

LA has done a great job rebuilding their defensive line, so they’ll now try to get their offensive foundation into a similar spot.