2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest mock draft includes three major trades

27. Baltimore Ravens - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

What exactly do the Baltimore Ravens need to ger over the hump in the AFC? Year after year this team fails. Two years ago, they hosted the AFC Championship Game, but the Kansas City Chiefs came into their house and took them down.

And it 2024, the Buffalo Bills beat them in the AFC Divisional Round. All of a sudden, this Ravens’ team has again failed to win multiple games in the postseason since 2012 when they won the Super Bowl.

This should be a bigger issue than I think the NFL media world is making it. If you ask me, you have to wonder about the job security of John Harbaugh. Has he hit his ceiling in the NFL as a head coach?

He may not get many more chances. Not only that, but QB Lamar Jackson was clearly robbed of his third NFL MVP award as well. The Ravens use the 27th overall pick in this NFL Mock Draft on Armand Membou, who may kick inside to guard at the NFL level.

28. Detroit Lions - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

This almost feels unfair that the Detroit Lions were able to get Colston Loveland at the bottom of the first round, but they were able to do it somehow. The Lions do have a top-3 roster in the NFL when healthy, but that was their main issue in 2024. The defensive injuries were just too much to overcome for this team, and it ultimately spelled their demise in the NFC Divisional Round against the Washington Commanders.

Adding Loveland to the mix gives the Lions someone they can use as a bigger slot wide receiver. And I can imagine that the possibilities are endless with Loveland and Sam LaPorta in the TE room together.

This is a luxury pick for the Lions, and GM Brad Holmes has done a plenty good enough job at building up this roster to justify a luxury pick like this in the 2025 NFL Draft. Detroit seeks to finally get over the hump and perhaps make a Super Bowl run in 2025.

Colston Loveland stays in Michigan and heads to the Lions at pick 28 in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft.