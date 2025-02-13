2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest mock draft includes three major trades

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

The Kansas City Chiefs got smacked around in Super Bowl LIX. The final score simply did not do it justice. The game did show just what the main roster issues are for the Chiefs, and you may be asking why I mocked a defensive tackle to the team with them having a gaping hole at left tackle. Well, the DL could see some turnover this coming offseason, and the Chiefs could always address their OL in free agency or in future rounds.

Tyleik Williams from Ohio State is the pick here. Chris Jones is getting old and may end up losing a step in 2025. Furthermore, the Chiefs still have issues at wide receiver and tight end, especially if Travis Kelce retires.

The secondary could use Justin Reid in free agency as well, and it’s clear that the CB room felt the loss of L’Jarius Sneed, who got traded to the Tennessee Titans. Folks, this Chiefs’ team will have some work to do this coming offseason.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

With Milton Williams and Josh Sweat set to be free agents in 2025, the Eagles could have a need along the defensive line. Kenneth Grant is the pick here, and it should not be a surprising one for this team. Howie Roseman built a juggernaut in 2024, as his Eagles’ team dominated the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.

The main reason we saw the game we saw was their elite and relentless defensive line, which legitimately did not blitz Patrick Mahomes once but still got a ton of pressure. Roseman has the roster-building down to the highest level in the NFL, so he’ll surely keep this up in the 2025 NFL Draft. The defensive line is absolutely on the board for Philly.

I could see them targeting the ILB position as well, as Zack Baun is a free agent. But when you look at this roster overall, they simply do not have many holes at all. It’s quite amazing how good Roseman is at this.