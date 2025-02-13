2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest mock draft includes three major trades

3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The New York Giants take Shedeur Sanders at pick three in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. And at this point, we have covered just how poorly-run the Giants have been in recent years. From letting Saquon Barkley walk out the door, to giving Daniel Jones an extension, to passing up on three first-round QBs last year, the Giants have somehow messed up royally all over the place.

And it's not like Shedeur Sanders is that special of a prospect - he's not. The name is doing a lot of heavy-lifting here, and when you look at the prospect itself, you see a lower ceiling. Shedeur Sanders is strong from the pocket and accurate, but that's really about it.

The size is less than ideal, and the arm strength is average at best. Sanders would have firmly been a second-round pick had he come out for the 2024 NFL Draft. But because of how badly the Giants have messed up in recent years, they have no choice but to take this consolation prize.

4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The New England Patriots are building this thing the right way. After hiring Mike Vrabel to replace the failed Jerod Mayo, the New England Patriots take Will Campbell, the stud tackle from LSU. Now, this can't be the only work that the Pats do along their offensive line this coming offseason - they probably need two other notable starters besides Campbell.

One player they could pursue is Trey Smith, the stud Chiefs' guard who is set to be a free agent. I think in an ideal world, they find a left tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft, sign someone like Trey Smith, and kick Mike Onwenu back to guard. That could be a viable solution to protect Drake Maye for the long-term.

Do not rule out the Patriots from making some noise in the 2025 NFL Season.