2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest mock draft includes three major trades

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The Jacksonville Jaguars have already had a pretty fun offseason and do have the luxury of playing in a weaker division. If new head coach Liam Coen can get the offense on the right track, this team could be right back in the mix for the division title. They did win it back in 2022. Anyway, at pick five in this NFL Mock Draft, the Jags will take Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who could play both cornerback and wide receiver at the NFL level.

Hunter is probably better at cornerback, so perhaps he could settle in there. Cornerback is also a huge position of need for the Jags, so that could be where they have him settle in. However, with Coen being an offensive mind, I am sure he would not mind seeing him line up at WR a few times a game as well. This could be the rare instance where a player can genuinely play both sides of the ball.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

The Las Vegas Raiders have Cam Ward fall right into their laps with the seventh overall pick in this NFL Mock Draft. Ward and Shedeur Sanders are the two best quarterbacks in the NFL Draft this year but aren't exactly slam-dunk prospects. The good thing here for Las Vegas is that they hired Pete Carroll as their new head coach, so they'll get back on the right track at some point.

Ward could sit behind a veteran bridge for a year or two in a situation where Carroll rights the ship for a few years and retires.

Cam Ward might not be ready to start immediately. Could the Raiders try to pull off a trade with the Seattle Seahawks for Geno Smith, reuniting Smith and Carroll?