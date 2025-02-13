2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest mock draft includes three major trades

7. New York Jets - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The New York Jets seem to be ready to move on from Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, which is probably the right move for the long-term. They've got a new GM and new head coach in town in Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn.

The Jets will then need to embark on finding a franchise QB, but in this NFL Mock Draft, both Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are going to be done when the seventh overall pick comes up, so they'll take Tetairoa McMillan, the massive wide receiver from Arizona.

McMillan could form a lethal duo with Garrett Wilson, who might be willing to remain in New York if Rodgers and Adams are not returning. However, this does not solve their QB situation for 2025, even. I would expect the Jets to pursue a high-end veteran QB who can at least stabilize things for a year. That may not sound like a great solution at the moment, but the Jets don't have much else to work with at the moment.

8. Carolina Panthers - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Carolina Panthers need a pass rush boost, so they'll take Mykel Williams from Georgia with the eighth pick in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. Bryce Young really seemed to play well after getting benched, so all eyes will be on Young in year three. If he can take the next step, the Panthers might be cooking.

But after fixing their pass rush, Carolina is going to need to add another playmaker for Young. Pursuing a wide receiver in free agency like Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin could be an option, as they were just very aggressive in free agency last year. That trend could keep up this year.

Carolina could be a sneaky-good team in 2025 if all goes well.