2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest mock draft includes three major trades

9. New Orleans Saints - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

Well, at long last, we know that the New Orleans Saints have a head coach. Kellen Moore is the team’s head coach after spending the 2024 NFL Season as the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator. Moore won a Super Bowl in his first year on that job. He is now tasked with trying to revive the inept Saints’ franchise.

And I would have to imagine that Moore is going to get a longer leash here. I mean, why shouldn’t he? The Saints are terrible; they’re in cap hell again and this is a years-long rebuilding process for New Orleans.

It would not shock me if Mickey Loomis was a lame-duck GM, either. The Saints use the ninth overall pick in this NFL Mock Draft on Nic Scourton, a pass rusher from Texas A&M. The hope here is that the Saints can at least build up the trenches in hopes that the investment there pays off.

But they do also need to find a franchise QB.

10. Chicago Bears - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

The Chicago Bears are not too far away from being a contending team if you ask me. In this NFL Mock Draft, they use the 10th overall pick on James Pearce Jr, the talented pass rusher from Tennessee. Not only do the Bears need another pass rusher, but they could also use some offensive line help and perhaps a new running back.

Ben Johnson is the team’s new head coach. And the Bears were able to poach him away from the Detroit Lions, so don’t look now, but Chicago is actually on the right track. Johnson hired Dennis Allen as the defensive coordinator, so that side of the ball should remain solid.

I understand that it’s easy to joke about the Bears, but this team has made a ton of great decisions this offseason. If they can continue that throughout the 2025 NFL Offseason, this team could make the playoffs next year.